Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: CAP 2020 proposals and €100m farmer payments

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 29 November.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 29 November.
  • European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan has the environment and a cap on farmer payments at the heart of his CAP 2020 proposals, which were unveiled today.
  • €100m in advance payments is be paid out to farmers in GLAS and AEOS this week.
  • At least 400 farmers have been targeted by criminal gangs in Co Meath, it has been claimed.
  • The first tranche of payments under the tillage crisis fund will be paid this week.

  • Find out who took home the top awards at the Bord Bia Food and Drink Awards in Dublin today.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk here is our photo of the day:

    Manager Ger O’Dwyer moves sheep on Tullamore Farm.

