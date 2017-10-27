Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: tags, sheep attack and farm inspections
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: tags, sheep attack and farm inspections

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Friday 27 October.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Friday 27 October.
  • All tags sold from 1 November will include a 38c charge for a contribution to the ICBF.
  • A bench warrant has been issued for a Co Tipperary farmer after he was convicted of two offences under the Control of Dogs Act.
  • For the first time in a quite a while, there is a dry and settled period of weather forecast.
  • The winners of the 2017 Grassland Farmer of the Year awards have been announced.
  • And finally, following the deaths of two farmers this month, the Health and Safety Authority will roll out 500 farm safety inspections next month.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day:

    Patrons attending the UGS autumn farm walk on the Forsythe family farm Cloughmills.

    More in News
    Former Glanbia figure appointed Bord na Móna chair
    News
    Former Glanbia figure appointed Bord na Móna chair
    By Patrick Donohoe on 27 October 2017
    Weekend farming weather: a dry spell in store
    News
    Weekend farming weather: a dry spell in store
    By Patrick Donohoe on 27 October 2017
    Member
    All tag prices to include compulsory 38c ICBF contribution from next week
    News
    All tag prices to include compulsory 38c ICBF contribution from next week
    By Caitríona Morrissey on 27 October 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    500 farm inspections in November
    News
    500 farm inspections in November
    By Patrick Donohoe on 27 October 2017
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: fodder shortage, milk prices and Scotland
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: fodder shortage, milk prices and Scotland
    By Patrick Donohoe on 26 October 2017
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: new Carbery CEO and 'uncompetitive' Teagasc
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: new Carbery CEO and 'uncompetitive' Teagasc
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 25 October 2017
    Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
    10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
    View ad
    Nokia 6230i and 6310i mobile phones
    Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
    View ad
    Milking Parlour
    De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
    View ad
    Meal and feed storage
    indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...
    View ad
    White PVC Patio Doors
    White PVC Sliding doorWith functional lock and one key included Dimensions 1...
    View ad

    Place ad