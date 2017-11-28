Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: election averted, money for shows and GLAS
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: election averted, money for shows and GLAS

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 28 November 2017.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 28 November 2017.
  • Christmas election avoided after Tánaiste resigns.
  • The Government has announced €840,000 in funding for agricultural shows.
  • North Tipperary IFA chairman Tim Cullinan’s missing son Stephen has been found safe and well.
  • No penalty or payment for GLAS farmers who didn’t plant catch crops.
  • Advice on managing staff at the National Dairy Conference: “He can have all the time he wants to let his hair down!”

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk here is our photo of the day:

    Dr Jason van der Velde, West Cork Rapid Response and Cork University Hospital consultant, is pictured speaking at the Carrigaline Macra na Feirme Agricultural Talk. \ Donal O’Leary

    More in News
    Young Farmer of the Year announced
    News
    Young Farmer of the Year announced
    By Patrick Donohoe on 28 November 2017
    Member
    Current CAP is inefficient and environmentally harmful - Gove
    News
    Current CAP is inefficient and environmentally harmful - Gove
    By Amy Forde on 28 November 2017
    Member
    'He can have all the time he wants to let his hair down!'
    News
    'He can have all the time he wants to let his hair down!'
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 28 November 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Member
    No penalty or payment for GLAS farmers who didn't plant catch crops
    News
    No penalty or payment for GLAS farmers who didn't plant catch crops
    By Amy Forde on 28 November 2017
    Member
    GLAS payments on hold for 3,500 farmers
    News
    GLAS payments on hold for 3,500 farmers
    By Caitríona Morrissey on 24 November 2017
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: weather warning and dairy day
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: weather warning and dairy day
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 23 November 2017
    Heav duty gates and feeding barriers delivery available
    ...
    View ad
    Bridgeway Diamon Bale Feeders
    Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
    View ad
    9 x Store Lights
    Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
    View ad
    Standish SawMills
    Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
    View ad
    Wheat Straw
    Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
    View ad

    Place ad