Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: farm fire, tractor sales and land auctions

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 8 November 2017.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 8 November 2017.
  • In pictures: blaze destroys machinery and fodder on farm.
  • Second-hand tractor imports continue to rise.
  • Farms make over €4.5m made at six auctions around the country.
  • Ornua's PPI index rose again as the increase in milk price drives agricultural prices up by 9.6%.
  • Weekly podcast: climate tax, Dairylink farm walks and literacy.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk here is our photo of the day:

    Celebrations at the 50th anniversary of Mountrath Mart, Co Laois. \ Philip Doyle

