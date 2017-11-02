Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: fixed milk price and cluster theft

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 2 November 2017.
  • Milking clusters were stolen from a dairy farm in the dead of the night.
  • Farm organisations have welcomed the Government’s decision to go back on its plans for NCT-style tractor tests.
  • Aurivo and Lakeland have announced new fixed milk price schemes.
  • Mart managers say many farmers are not replacing stock out of winter fodder availability fears.
  • Northern Ireland’s latest agri-environmental scheme is in trouble as farmers turn away from it.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk here is our photo of the day:

    Cows at Hore Abbey at the foot of the rock of Cashel, Co Tipperary. \ Philip Doyle

