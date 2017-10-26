Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: fodder shortage, milk prices and Scotland

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Thursday 26 October 2017.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Thursday 26 October 2017.
  • Farmers in the west are genuinely fearful of a fodder shortage this winter with cattle housed and 1,000s of acres of silage yet to be cut.
  • If you farm in the east or south of the country you are 10 times more likely to receive a farm inspection, new analysis by the Irish Farmers Journal reveals.
  • The storms of the past two weeks could hit dairy farmers’ incomes by millions of euro.
  • We are broadcasting live from Scotland tonight on how suckler farmers can drive output and efficiency. Tune-in by clicking here.
  • And finally, a farmer is counting the cost after 45 of his flock were savaged in a dog attack
    • .

    Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk here is our photo of the day:

    Co Kilkenny beef and tillage farmer Reuben Cope also runs a haunted house in his Shankill Castle. Read more about his ghoulish ways here.

    Place ad