Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: GLAS, bulls to Turkey and labour
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 30 November 2017.
Photo of the day
One of Dara Walton’s cows from Ballingary, Co. Tipperary. \ Philip Doyle
More in News
By The Dealer on 30 November 2017
Related Stories
By Darren Carty on 29 November 2017
By Andy Doyle on 28 November 2017
THORN from â‚¬200/1000 (Ltd Availability) available at Dunwiley Nurseries Lt...
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...