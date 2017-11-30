Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: GLAS, bulls to Turkey and labour

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 30 November 2017.
  • Fianna Fáil’s Charlie McConalogue has highlighted a GLAS spending shortfall, and wants it redeployed into BGDP and ANC payments.
  • What might be the final load of Irish weanling bulls to Turkey this year will depart from these shores next week.
  • The challenges of higher emissions from the agriculture sector due to dairy cow numbers.
  • Nut juices and other alternative beverages pose a serious threat to the dairy industry, experts have warned.

    • Photo of the day

    One of Dara Walton’s cows from Ballingary, Co. Tipperary. \ Philip Doyle

