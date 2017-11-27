Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: glyphosate, Kerry Co-op tax and ICMSA
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 27 November 2017.
Photo of the day
Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day:
Martina Carroll from Coolbawn, Co Tipperary, looks after a neighbour’s flock of sheep. Once a veterinary nurse in a big-animal practice, Martina retrained and has been a psychotherapist with the Midwest Rape Crisis Centre for the last 15 years. She explains that farming is her therapy and a way to free her mind and relax. Philip Doyle
More in News
By Amy Forde on 27 November 2017
Related Stories
By Eoin Lowry on 27 November 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...