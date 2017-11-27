Sign in to your account
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: glyphosate, Kerry Co-op tax and ICMSA

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 27 November 2017.
  • EU member states have finally found agreement on the re-authorisation of glyphosate.
  • One year on, Kerry Co-op members are getting more letters from Revenue over the taxation of their patronage shares.
  • Beef prices remain strong at factories.
  • At the ICMSA’s AGM, outgoing president John Comer said talking down of milk prices was not justified and Bord Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy identified sustainability as the biggest challenge ahead for Irish farmers.
  • Documents seen by the Irish Farmers Journal reveal that Alltech snapped up Keenan for less than €4m.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day:

    Martina Carroll from Coolbawn, Co Tipperary, looks after a neighbour’s flock of sheep. Once a veterinary nurse in a big-animal practice, Martina retrained and has been a psychotherapist with the Midwest Rape Crisis Centre for the last 15 years. She explains that farming is her therapy and a way to free her mind and relax. Philip Doyle

