Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: IFA controversy and freezing weather

By on
Have you missed out on any of our stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 11 December.
Have you missed out on any of our stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 11 December.
  • Controversy has hit one of the candidates going for the IFA Ulster/North Leinster regional chair election.
  • A premature calf weighing between 15kg and 20kg is now thriving after a rocky start.
  • The Department have been conducting a number of cross-compliance inspections in Limerick. One farmers tells us how he got on in his last week.
  • The IFA is offering a â‚¬10,000 reward to recover stolen livestock.
  • The temperature is set to plummet to -4Â°C tonight.

    • Photo of the day

    Sent via Facebook by Karina McLoughlin in Roscommon, making the most of the snowy weather.

