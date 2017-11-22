Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Kerrygold returns to US and flooding in east
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Wednesday 23 November.
Photo of the day
Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day:
A square bale of hay, a sight you don’t see too often nowadays! John O’Halloran takes hay to his Connemara ponies, in Claddaghduff, Connemara, Co Galway. \ David Ruffles
More in News
By Patrick Donohoe on 22 November 2017
Related Stories
By William Conlon on 22 November 2017
By Peter McCann on 22 November 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 22 November 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...