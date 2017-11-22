Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Kerrygold returns to US and flooding in east

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Wednesday 23 November.
  • The European Parliament’s agriculture committee has adopted new rules, on a number of issues including; active farmers, young farmer top-ups, producer organisations and greening. The changes aredue to come into effect next year.
  • A status yellow warning remains in place for Munster and Leinster and has led to road closures and flooding across eastern counties.
  • There will be a second leaflet drop in the ongoing search for Stephen Cullinan, son of Tipperary north IFA chair and pig farmer Tim Cullinan, on Thursday.
  • The Irish butter Kerrygold, is set to return to shelves in Wisconsin after an archaic law saw its removal earlier in the year.
  • New laws are to come into effect this week on the labelling of free-range eggs should hens have restricted access to open-air runs as a result of influenza outbreaks.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day:

    A square bale of hay, a sight you don’t see too often nowadays! John O’Halloran takes hay to his Connemara ponies, in Claddaghduff, Connemara, Co Galway. \ David Ruffles

