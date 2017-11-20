Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Mart matchmaking and farm land price jump

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Monday 20 November.
  • Looking for a wedding venue? Mart manager Dan McCarthy reckons his mart could provide the perfect place to meet your husband to be and marry him!
  • French authorities are worried about a new strain of bluetongue that has emerged.
  • We’ve all had one. But what did James Strain do when he had a calf that was slow to drink?
  • Land prices are up to €9,550/acre nationally, and demand from dairy farmers is thought to be responsible for the increase in price.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day:

    Smacking it’s lips! A calf from Trevor Boland’s herd in Sligo that wasted no time in latching on.

