Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: milk price cut and a legend retires

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Friday 17 October.
  • An expanding dairy herd and drystock farmers returning to work off the farm is resulting in busier and ultimately more dangerous farms.
  • It pays to shop around. Our the first co-op of 2017 to make a cut to the milk price. While the base price remains unchanged for October, the bonus payment has reduced.
  • A trade mission to Japan and South Korea led by Bord Bia and Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed came to an end today. We look at what consumers in South Korea are eating.
  • And finally, we all have watched the iconic winking weatherman Gerald Fleming in action on our screens. Well, he has announced his retirement.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk here is our photo of the day:

    Troy Hill and James Rogan, both from Drumaness, at the North Down farm construction display show, Castlereagh, Co Down.

    Place ad