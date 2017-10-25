Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: new Carbery CEO and 'uncompetitive' Teagasc

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 25 October 2017.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 25 October 2017.
  • The Carbery Group of west Cork appointed Jason Hawkins as it’s new CEO
  • There’s a possibility that the North-South Interconnector could be going underground
  • Check what way Irish MEPs voted on the reauthorisation of glyphosate

    • There will be no shortage of cider after a bumper crop of apples fell during Ophelia

  • Teagasc has said they find it difficult to attract staff on “uncompetitive” starting salaries of €31,000

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk here is our photo of the day:

    Shankill Castle in Paulstown Kilkenny is more than ready for Haloween. \ Clare Nash

    Weekly podcast: grain protest, unknown sires and Women & Ag

    Proposal to ban live animal exports from the UK

    Sire unknown - ‘As big a difference within the breed as between the breeds’

