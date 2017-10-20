Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: rustling case and cap of farm payments
By Patrick Donohoe on 20 October 2017
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Friday 20 October.
Photo of the day
Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day:
The Claydon Hybrid 3m strip-till drill in action in the southeast today.
More in News
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 20 October 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 20 October 2017
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 20 October 2017
Related Stories
By Thomas Hubert on 20 October 2017