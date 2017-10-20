Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: rustling case and cap of farm payments
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: rustling case and cap of farm payments

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Friday 20 October.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Friday 20 October.
  • As revealed by the Irish Farmers Journal, there are proposals in Europe to cut the farm payments of part-time farmers.
  • The trial around the theft of 100 livestock in 2015 has collapsed.
  • The number of farmers who have applied to spread slurry in the closed period has risen dramatically.
  • No different than usual,but the weekend is going to be very wet and very windy.
  • And finally, take a step back to the tractors of 50 years ago with the 1967 Nuffield 10/60.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day:

    The Claydon Hybrid 3m strip-till drill in action in the southeast today.

    More in News
    More flooding for Cork
    News
    More flooding for Cork
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 20 October 2017
    Member
    Major livestock theft trial collapses
    World
    Major livestock theft trial collapses
    By Thomas Hubert on 20 October 2017
    Five tips for foresters on how to deal with storm damage
    News
    Five tips for foresters on how to deal with storm damage
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 20 October 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Member
    Major livestock theft trial collapses
    World
    Major livestock theft trial collapses
    By Thomas Hubert on 20 October 2017
    Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: weather warning and milk prices
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: weather warning and milk prices
    By Patrick Donohoe on 18 October 2017
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: more heavy rain and milk prices
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: more heavy rain and milk prices
    By Patrick Donohoe on 18 October 2017

    Place ad