Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: snakes, cell counts and a general election
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: snakes, cell counts and a general election

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 24 November, 2017.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 24 November, 2017.
  • The country is on the verge of a general election before Christmas.
  • European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan has warned that the environmental challenge for agriculture is not going away.
  • Bord Bia is on the hunt for a new chair to replace outgoing chair Michael Carey.

  • Glanbia farmers dominated the annual Animal Health Ireland CellCheck awards.

  • Knowledge Transfer payments have been made to more than 1,100 farmers.

  • Eamonn Treacy had an close encounter with a snake while ploughing.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day:

    A bullock at sunset in Carnaross, Co Meath. Philip Doyle

    More in News
    Member
    More than €28m paid out in TAMS scheme
    News
    More than €28m paid out in TAMS scheme
    By Caitríona Morrissey on 24 November 2017
    Member
    Knowledge Transfer payments made to 1,140 farmers
    News
    Knowledge Transfer payments made to 1,140 farmers
    By Caitríona Morrissey on 24 November 2017
    Snake in the furrow
    News
    Snake in the furrow
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 24 November 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Everything we do, we try to do right
    Advertisers' anouncements
    Everything we do, we try to do right
    By on 24 November 2017
    New chairperson sought for Bord Bia
    News
    New chairperson sought for Bord Bia
    By Amy Forde on 24 November 2017
    Member
    Listen: future of Irish tillage sector is in diversity and direct payments
    News
    Listen: future of Irish tillage sector is in diversity and direct payments
    By Patrick Donohoe on 22 November 2017
    9 x Store Lights
    Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
    View ad
    Standish SawMills
    Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
    View ad
    Wheat Straw
    Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
    View ad
    NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
    Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
    View ad
    Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
    10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
    View ad

    Place ad