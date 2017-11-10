Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Stamp duty, KT payments and cattle rustling

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Friday 10 November.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Friday 10 November.
  • After weeks of lobbying, the Minister for Finance has backed stamp relief on farmland. But what will the new rate be?
  • After a theft last weekend, farmers in Louth are fearful that cattle rustling may pick up again.
  • So far 10,000 farmers have received their Knowledge Transfer payments, but 9,000 farmers are still waiting.
  • Met Éireann has issued a weekend weather warning for the west and south midlands.
  • “I dream of Ireland as the organic food island.” – Darina Allen of Ballymaloe Cookery School farm spoke at the first Ceres conference in Dublin.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day:

    Fire in a shed used to store straw in Raheen, Co Laois, on 9 November.

    More in News
    Member
    KT payments: 10,000 farmers paid to date
    News
    KT payments: 10,000 farmers paid to date
    By Amy Forde on 10 November 2017
    Member
    Minister Donohoe backs stamp duty consolidation
    News
    Minister Donohoe backs stamp duty consolidation
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 10 November 2017
    Member
    Farmers fear cattle rustling will pick up again
    News
    Farmers fear cattle rustling will pick up again
    By Amy Forde on 10 November 2017
