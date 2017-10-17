Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: stamp duty campaign and women farmers
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: stamp duty campaign and women farmers

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Friday 13 October.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Friday 13 October.
  • The IFA has stepped up its campaign to have changes made to the stamp duty rate hike.
  • Ahead of Saturday's deadline, a huge number of farmers have already applied for an extension.
  • On a similar topic, the weekend weather will be another mixed one. Plenty of dry weather, plenty of rain too.
  • Lakeland became the latest co-op to set a milk price for September with the co-op giving its suppliers a butter bonus.
  • The portion of total agricultural land under the control of women remains very small.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk here is our photo of the day:

    The harvest taking place in Cairngorms in Scotland.

    More in News
    Member
    Hogan attacks 'Brexiteer brinkmanship'
    News
    Hogan attacks 'Brexiteer brinkmanship'
    By Phelim O'Neill on 18 October 2017
    Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: milk prices and the mart trade
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: milk prices and the mart trade
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 17 October 2017
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: 70% advance payments and Ophelia hits farms
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: 70% advance payments and Ophelia hits farms
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 17 October 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: 70% advance payments and Ophelia hits farms
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: 70% advance payments and Ophelia hits farms
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 17 October 2017
    Member
    Watch: difficult final grazing round on Dairylink farms
    Dairylink
    Watch: difficult final grazing round on Dairylink farms
    By Peter McCann on 09 October 2017
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Ophelia causes havoc
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Ophelia causes havoc
    By Amy Forde on 16 October 2017

    Place ad