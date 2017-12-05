Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Teagasc, BPS and Longford theft

Sign in to your account
By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 5 December 2017.
In the news

  • The remainder of the Basic Payment Scheme monies is now being paid to farmers, while advance BPS and ANC payments continue.
  • The Revenue has published the names of taxpayers hit by fines or penalties in the last quarter, with a number of farmers and other agricultural professionals on the list.
  • A Longford farm business is recovering after a 16th break-in since 2011. This time â‚¬5,000 worth of equipment was stolen.
  • This yearâ€™s average farm income surged passed the â‚¬30,000 mark but is expected to fall back slightly next year, according to Teagascâ€™s new outlook.
  • There was a full clearance of the 100 cows on offer in Bandon on Monday, with demand for well-fleshed Friesians.

    • Photo of the day

    Gus Hayden, Kilrush, Gorey, pulling Minotaure beet with the help of neighbour John Doyle at Ballamon near Tombrack, Co Wexford. Gus says the conditions are good and heâ€™s getting 30t per acre. Ramona Farrelly

