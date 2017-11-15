Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Tokyo's meat auction and stocking rates
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Tokyo's meat auction and stocking rates

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Wednesday 15 November.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Wednesday 15 November.
  • Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed flies to South Korea to continue his trade mission. Minister Creed has spent the past few days in Japan, where we report exclusively from inside Tokyo’s Central Meat Market.
  • High stocking rates on dairy farms came up at the latest LIC farm walk.
  • The UK’s Defra secretary Michael Gove has cancelled a Brexit meeting scheduled next week with Minister Creed.
  • The Wind Aware group, which campaigns against wind farms, has highlighted the hidden costs of wind energy in Ireland. Economist Colm McCarthy discusses the findings.
  • From the Irish Grain Growers’ protest at the Guinness Storehouse to Agritechnica, hear farming voices from all over the world on this week’s podcast.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk here is our photo of the day:

    Tom Power with his grandson Liam O’Keefe enjoying a neighbour’s dairy cattle in Mulrankan, Bridgetown, Co. Wexford. Tom farms some pigs, chickens and turkeys in Bree just outside Enniscorthy and has done so since he got his first pig at 14 years of age. He now loves spending time with his grandchildren. \ Philip Doyle

