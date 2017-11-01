Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: tractor test and glyphosate
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: tractor test and glyphosate

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 1 November.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 1 November.
  • Plans for a tractor test are being shelved in the face of fierce farmer opposition.
  • Milk producers across Europe must not jeopardise the current fine balance between supply and demand by ramping up production in 2018, European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan has warned.
  • Glyphosate: ‘debate based on emotion drive prices at the Irish Limousin Society’s premier autumn sale, which was held in Roscrea over the bank holiday weekend.
  • Glanbia maintains full-year growth targets in latest results.

    • Photo of the day

    Joe Maloney and his wife Freddie Maloney live on their farm in Barronstown, Co Tipperary. Joe was part of a team that presented a farming programme on Tipperary Mid West FM every Wednesday night from 1996 to 2016. Joe still has his notes from the programme including newspapers going back six decades. An avid history buff, Joe collects old farming tools and interesting items having turned a shed into a makeshift personal museum Philip Doyle

    More in News
    Weekly podcast: women in farm organisations, straw shortage, David McWilliams
    News
    Weekly podcast: women in farm organisations, straw shortage, David McWilliams
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 01 November 2017
    Over €6.2m of property withdrawn from auction
    News
    Over €6.2m of property withdrawn from auction
    By Anthony Jordan on 01 November 2017
    Member
    Tractor test to be shelved
    News
    Tractor test to be shelved
    By Pat O'Toole on 01 November 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Member
    Tractor test to be shelved
    News
    Tractor test to be shelved
    By Pat O'Toole on 01 November 2017
    Member
    Dairy farmers should keep cool heads – Hogan
    News
    Dairy farmers should keep cool heads – Hogan
    By David Wright on 01 November 2017
    Member
    Ross shows no regard for farmers
    Dealer
    Ross shows no regard for farmers
    By The Dealer on 25 October 2017
    Standish SawMills
    Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
    View ad
    Wheat Straw
    Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
    View ad
    NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
    Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
    View ad
    Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
    10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
    View ad
    Nokia 6230i and 6310i mobile phones
    Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
    View ad

    Place ad