Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: weather warning and dairy day
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: weather warning and dairy day

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Thursday 24 November.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Thursday 24 November.
  • Met Éireann have issued a yellow warning status for Ireland, indicating that there could be scattered snow showers over part of the country.
  • The current review of nitrates regulations came up in the Dairy Day debates this Thursday.
  • Watch: Torrential rain on Tuesday night in parts of the east of the country, resulted in one dairy farmer’s stock being stranded on an island in a field.
  • Speaking at the Irish Farmers Journal Dairy Day in Punchestown, the European Commissioner for Agriculture, Phil Hogan has said the dairy sector is at a critical juncture.
  • New Zealand native Craig Bell is milking 4,000 cows in South America and was talking at #DAIRYDAY.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day:

    Rapt faces during a disussion on how to mobility and body condition score cattle at Dairy Day.

    More in News
    Member
    Dairy Day: 'time to shut down the bullshit' - National Dairy Council
    News
    Dairy Day: 'time to shut down the bullshit' - National Dairy Council
    By Caitríona Morrissey on 23 November 2017
    Member
    Dairy Day: 'more slurry flexibility would mean pouring more concrete'
    Dairy Day 2017
    Dairy Day: 'more slurry flexibility would mean pouring more concrete'
    By Thomas Hubert on 23 November 2017
    Snow and ice warning for Ireland
    News
    Snow and ice warning for Ireland
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 23 November 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Member
    Dairy Day: 'time to shut down the bullshit' - National Dairy Council
    News
    Dairy Day: 'time to shut down the bullshit' - National Dairy Council
    By Caitríona Morrissey on 23 November 2017
    Member
    Dairy Day: Kerry and Arrabawn plan up to €80m investment
    News
    Dairy Day: Kerry and Arrabawn plan up to €80m investment
    By Caitríona Morrissey on 23 November 2017
    Member
    Dairy sector needs to manage problem of overproduction - Hogan
    News
    Dairy sector needs to manage problem of overproduction - Hogan
    By Amy Forde on 23 November 2017
    9 x Store Lights
    Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
    View ad
    Standish SawMills
    Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
    View ad
    Wheat Straw
    Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
    View ad
    NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
    Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
    View ad
    Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
    10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
    View ad

    Place ad