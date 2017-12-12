Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: wind and snow warning and Speares apologises
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 12 December 2017
Have you missed out on any of our stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 12 December.
Photo of the day
Snow-capped hills in Co Wicklow. \ Philip Doyle
More in News
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 12 December 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 12 December 2017
Related Stories
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 11 December 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
milk tanker 23,000L. In PMO, ideal for water or molasses storage. Can deliver â...
Nationwide Delivery.Planting Service Available.M & M NurseryBirr Co. Off...
Battery Reconditioner & charger DON'T BUY NEW BATTERIES! Recondition your ol...
Full Grant spec, In stock!...