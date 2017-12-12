Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: wind and snow warning and Speares apologises

By on
Have you missed out on any of our stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 12 December.
Have you missed out on any of our stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 12 December.
  • The CEO of the co-op behind Kerrygold, Ornua, has announced his intentions to step down next year.
  • Met Ã‰ireann has issued a status yellow snow, ice and wind warning for Ireland.
  • IFA Ulster/north Leinster regional chair candidate James Speares has apologised for his comments at last weekâ€™s Westmeath hustings.
  • One in four people would favour a cap of â‚¬20,000 being imposed on direct payments to farmers.
  • Payments designed to get farmers to go green are unlikely to enhance CAP, the European Court of Auditors has found.

    • Photo of the day

    Snow-capped hills in Co Wicklow. \ Philip Doyle

    Snow, ice and wind warning
    News
    Snow, ice and wind warning
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 12 December 2017
    Member
    Met Ã‰ireann wants your input to prepare for future weather
    News
    Met Ã‰ireann wants your input to prepare for future weather
    By Thomas Hubert on 12 December 2017
    Member
    Lane's legacy: looking back at Ornua's progress
    News
    Lane's legacy: looking back at Ornua's progress
    By Eoin Lowry on 12 December 2017
