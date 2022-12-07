The Irish Farmers Journal has been shortlisted for several awards at this year’s Guild of Agricultural Journalists of Ireland awards.

News correspondent Barry Murphy is shortlisted for best news article for his Farming in wartime Ukraine stories and Irish Country Living editor Amii McKeever is shortlisted for best feature article for her story Carving out a niche at Blackcastle Farm.

McKeever is also shortlisted for best technical article for her series on Cutting through the Bull.

The Irish Farmers Journal team has also been shortlisted for the best audio report for the Young Stock Podcast and for the best targeted campaign award for the Footprint Farmers programme.

Beef editor Adam Woods has been shortlisted for the best climate change reporting award for his piece on lowering slaughter age, while sustainability specialist Siobhán Walsh is shortlisted for the Rising Star award.

Picture editor Philip Doyle and contributor Andy Gibson have been shortlisted for the best photo award, with Doyle’s photo The Mart and Gibson’s photo Bringing the girls home in the running for the award.

This year’s awards, which are sponsored by FBD, will take place on Friday 9 December, at the Killashee Hotel, Naas, Co Kildare.