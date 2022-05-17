Last month, the Irish Farmers Journal published the results of a specially commissioned report which took a deep dive into the economics of solar PV on Irish farms.
This report explored the feasibility of solar PV on six farm scenarios, which were as follows:
In each scenario, we looked at the solar PV system cost, connection requirements, value of export payments, available grant aid, payback and estimated carbon reduction.
However the scenarios serve only as an example to help readers understand how solar PV may work on their farm.
In reality, every farm is different and what suits one farmer may not suit another.
Read the full report here.
Glossary
PV: photovoltaics.
kW: a kilowatt is a measure of how much power an electric appliance consumes or produces.
kWh: A kilowatt-hour measures the energy an appliance uses or produces in kilowatts per hour.
MIC: maximum import capacity is the maximum electricity demand level that can be catered for by a connection to the electricity network. MIC is stated in kilovolt-amps but this value is, in most cases, similar to the number of kilowatts that may be catered for by the connection.
Peak load: the maximum of electrical power demand.
ACA: accelerated capital allowances.
