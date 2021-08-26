All farms stocked more than 100kg organic N/ha must use LESS from 2023.

Two weeks ago, the Government announced its plans to introduce new measures into Ireland’s Nitrates Action Programme.

This programme forms part of the nitrates directive and deals with nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) pollution from the farming sector.

The proposals are open to public consultation until 20 September 2021 during which time farmers and other interested individuals or bodies can give their opinions on the measures.

Closed period

Some of the measures include increased closed period for spreading slurry, new organic N bands for dairy cows, longer storage requirements for soiled water, reduced chemical N allowances and mandatory low emission slurry spreading (LESS) on all farms stocked above 100kg organic N/ha.

A webinar on these issues and to answer farmer questions will take place on Monday 30 August at 8pm on the Irish Farmers Journal website. The webinar is free to watch and no registration is required.

If farmers have specific questions, they can send these on an email to webinar@farmersjournal.ie or text or Whatsapp to 086-836 6465.