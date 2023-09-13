Get the latest farming news from our news team.

The Irish Farmers Journal team is to release a podcast each day of next week’s National Ploughing Championships.

The podcast, Plough On, will cover the highlights of each day in Ratheniska, farmer views, ministerial interviews and much more.

It will be available to listen to while you’re on your way home each evening, on the Irish Farmers Journal app, Spotify and all the usual spots you get your podcasts.

Our weekly Farm Tech Talk, Tillage, Young Stock and News podcasts will also be available for download.

Our team will be on the ground and speaking to farmers from across the country throughout the three-day event.

We want to hear from readers at Ploughing 2023, so watch out for us and our mics.