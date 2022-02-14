Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue addressed Irish food and drink companies at EXPO 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday evening.

Irish food is world-leading and world renowned, according to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Minister McConalogue said he and his colleagues at the Department of Agriculture are working to ensure Irish produce stays “first place on people’s plates around the world”.

He made the comments in an address to Irish food and drink companies at EXPO 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday evening.

The event was part of the first day of Bord Bia’s trade mission to the Middle East. Minister McConalogue, supported by a delegation from his Department including Secretary General Brendan Gleeson, is leading Ireland’s first in person trade mission to the region since the beginning of the pandemic.

Differently

Minister McConalogue described Irish food producers as “doing things differently” and at the “cutting edge of sustainability”.

He committed to supporting the food and drinks exporters present as they work during the trade mission to secure new export customers in the Middle East for Irish produce.

McConalogue outlined Ireland’s pasture based, grass fed production system and said this is something “we are proud of”.

He said this sustainability, coupled with Ireland’s innovating ways to produce food “is very much at the centre of what we do internationally”.

In line with Food Vision 2030, he encouraged those present to take a “food systems” approach to Ireland’s agri-food sector. This, he said, would continue to ensure Irish food remains a premium choice in markets around the world.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue met with the Glanbia Ireland team at Gulfood 2022 on Sunday.

Gulfood

Earlier on Sunday, Minister McConalogue visited Bord Bia’s stand at the Gulfood 2022 trade fair in Dubai where 14 Irish food and drink companies marketed their products.

McConalogue met and spoke with teams from Glanbia Ireland, Dawn Farm Foods, Ashbourne Meats, Glenstal Foods, Future Nutrition, Marbaana (Oakpark), Lakeland Dairies, Musgrave International. John Stone, Ornua, Silver Hill Duck, Tipperary Co-Op, Do me a flavour and GoBia.

Many of the companies present enjoyed interest in their Irish products from current and potential Middle Eastern customers including restaurant owners and retailers.

Gulfood 2022 continues this week. For further updates on Bord Bia’s trade mission see www.farmerjournal.ie and the Irish Farmers Journal on Thursday.

Read more