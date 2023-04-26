Irish food producers benefit from long-term stragetic relationships with international buyers, brought about by quality assurance, says Bord Bia. \ Valerie O’Sullivan

The accreditation of Irish food’s sustainability is the “envy” of other countries, according to Bord Bia agricultural sustainability sector manager Michael Houlihan.

Houlihan said there is no other food exporting country that has the same sustainability audit and quality assurance (QA) systems. “To give a very simple answer, I’d say no. There’s no one doing it [like us],” he said when asked how Ireland fares among competitors. He was speaking during a Teagasc SignPost webinar on Friday on Bord Bia’s sustainability strategy.

Contrasting Bord Bia’s QA system, Houlihan said: “If you go to other countries, you might see multiple programmes and no linkages between them. They’re looking at different things, measuring different things and assessing them differently.”

He described the alignment of the Irish QA system and the farmer and processor data used within it as a big pull factor for international food buyers.

Irish food sustainability credentials are the "envy" of other countries, says Bord Bia. \ Philip Doyle

“[International buyers] are amazed by the quality and quantity of information that we have, that’s been generated through the QA schemes, that exists on the ICBF database, that’s there in Teagasc and how that all interlinks back in to that scientific research,” he told farmers.

Houlihan suggested that other countries are promoting the sustainability of their food without the same level of scientific evidence that Bord Bia maintains.

Price

The Bord Bia man was asked why these international sustainability credentials don’t always improve farmer prices, such as recently seen for ‘sustainable’ Irish lamb.

While sustainability credentials may not deliver a short term price increase for farmers, they improve long term market stability, says Bord Bia.

Houlihan argued that the return might “never be seen” in a line on a milk cheque or factory statement but instead the return is that “buyers internationally look at the suppliers from Ireland and look at what they can offer them in terms of helping them deliver on their [sustainability] targets”.

“It’s about the opportunity to build those more long-term strategic relationships between the companies here and the buyers internationally. It gives that level of security that you’re not at the whims of market forces,” he added.

Read more

Irish beef back into China after three years