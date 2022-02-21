Judge Andrew Clarke with his senior champions at the United Auctions Stirling bull show on Sunday.

Noel and Mary Kilpatrick from Banbridge, Co Down, had a memorable time in Scotland at the weekend with their young Simmental bull scooping the overall Simmental championship at the Stirling sales.

Ballymoney Leonard 20 is an April 2020-born son of the 14,000gns AI sire, Saltire Impressive and a Dermotstown Delboy daughter, Ballymoney Orla. Leonard had previously taken the junior championship class in the pre-sale show.

This is the family’s first Stirling supreme championship and all eyes will be on the Stirling sales ring this morning as the famous bell rings at 10am when 150 Simmental bulls will go under the hammer.

Judge for the day was Northern Ireland breeder Andrew Clarke of the Breaghey Herd in Tynan, Co Armagh.

Reserve

Clarke tapped out Denzies Logic 20 as his overall reserve champion. Logic had Irish breeding on both sides with his dam being bred by Peter O Connell in Co Cork. The bulls sire, Denizes Impeccable 17, was also out of a Raceview cow from the famous Matilda line. Logic also picked up the intermediate championship.

Taking the senior championship was Islavale London 20 from the Stronach family. This March 2020-born bull is by Corskie Highlander 16 EX92 and out of Islavale Benita who incidentally also has an Irish connection being sired by Curaheen Vobster ET.

Salers Championship

Clare man Seamus Nagle had the job of judging the Salers classes which also took place on Sunday. He chose the June 2020-born Cumbrian Price Poll for his supreme champion. The polled bull is sired by Parkfield Polled Napoleon and out of a Cumbrian Joker Poll-bred dam. The intermediate championship went to David Watson’s May 2020-born Darnford Positive who is by Seawell Kitemark going back to a Darnford Defiant bred dam.

Judge Seamus Nagle pictured with his overall champion and reserve in the Salers section at the United Auctions bull show and sale in Stirling, Scotland, at the weekend.

In the senior section the champion sash went to Gill and Malcom Pye’s March 2020-born bull by Rigel Munro Poll going back to a Sagitaire-bred dam.

Stay tuned to farmersjournal.ie for sale updates. We will also have a full sale report in this week’s Irish Farmers Journal.