The Irish potato variety has proven popular in the UK.

New Irish potato variety Irish Gold is gaining attention in the UK. The variety was bred by famous breeder Harry Kehoe in the early 2000s but has just recently been brought to the market.

Irish Gold is a new floury variety with a distinct purple eye and a sweet flavour.

After years of building seed stock, Maurice Mathews, son of Andrew, brought the Irish Gold variety to the Irish market. The variety is now grown by the Spillane family, potato growers based in the Gaeltacht region of Co Meath.

However, Maurice has just secured an exclusive deal to supply the variety to UK based O’Kane Foods who supply the UK market.

“Irish Gold is proving to be a hit in the UK especially with the diaspora where 20% of the population is of Irish decent,” he said.