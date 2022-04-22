Minister McConalogue said on Friday that following its scrutiny of a submission by the UK, the European Commission has invited both parties to engage in appropriate consultations.\ Donal O'Leary.

Progress on establishing a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) for Irish grass-fed beef has stalled, after opposition from the UK, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed.

As revealed by the Irish Farmers Journal last month, the UK lodged its opposition submission to the PGI on 1 March.

Minister McConalogue said on Friday that following its scrutiny of a submission by the UK, the European Commission has invited both parties to engage in appropriate consultations and to inform the Commission of the results of these consultations.

An opposition procedure which allows an EU or third country to oppose an application for PGI status was launched in December 2021 and ended in March 2022.

The application for Irish grass-fed beef was for the Republic of Ireland only and did not include beef from Northern Ireland.

"My Department along with Bord Bia are currently examining the reasoned statement of opposition submitted by the UK,” the minister said.

“For some time now, my Department and Bord Bia have fully engaged with their counterparts in Northern Ireland to share information and provide advice on the technical aspects of a grass-fed standard and related matters associated with the possibility of having an all island PGI for Irish grass-fed beef.

“I welcome the opportunity now for both parties to engage to progress and finalise this work,” he said.

The Minister said that the Commission has not been advised of any other opposition to the application, adding that he is “hopeful” that the engagement between both parties can be progressed quickly.

What is a PGI?

EU quality policy aims to protect the names of specific products to promote their unique characteristics, linked to their geographical origin as well as traditional know-how.

Product names can be granted a 'geographical indication' (GI) if they have a specific link to the place where they are made. The GI recognition enables consumers to trust and distinguish quality products while also helping producers to market their products better.

Bord Bia is the applicant for a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) for Irish grass-fed beef and the Department of Agriculture is the competent authority.

Timeline to date

August 2020

A national opposition procedure was held for the PGI application for Irish Grass-Fed Beef.

November 2020

The Department of Agriculture lodged the application single document and product specification document with the European Commission.

May 2021

The European Commission responded to the application with technical queries.

June 2021 and October 2021

The Department of Agriculture responds to the European Commission queries.

December 2021

The European Commission published the PGI application for the ‘EU/third country opposition procedure’. This consultation ended on 8 March 2022.

March 2022

On 1 March 2022, eight days before the consultation ended, the Commission notified the Department that the UK authorities had submitted a ‘notice of opposition’.

April 2022

A letter from the European Commission received by the Department on 14 April 2022. This letter invites Ireland and the UK to engage in appropriate consultations for a period of three months from the date of this letter and to inform the Commission of the results of these consultations.