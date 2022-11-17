The Irish Hereford Society autumn show and sale took place in Kilmallock Mart on Friday 21 October.

There were 28 bulls catalogued on the day and from the 20 present, 15 went on to find new homes.

There was a great atmosphere around the mart, with buyers travelling long distances to secure their new purchases.

John Appelbe of Appel Herefords, Co Cork, had the difficult task of judging the pre-sale show.

Champion Balleen Account with Dan Farrell, John Appelbe and IHBS president Adrian Bateman.

The champion of the show went to lot 20 Balleen Account, owned by Tom Brennan, Co Kilkenny. Account is sired by Cill Cormaic Quade and goes back to a Towra Brilliant-sired cow. Account was later sold in the sale for €3,400.

The top price of the day went to Kyepoll 1 1 Nevin 944, bred by Padraig McGrath of Kye Herefords, Elphin, Co Roscommon.

Nevin 944, sired by Fisher 1 Profile, has a five-star terminal index and five-star carcase weight index. After a flurry of bids, Nevin 944 went on to sell for €3,750.

From the same pen, lot 8 Kye Ranger 939 sold for €3,300. This February 2021-born bull was sired by Pulham Ranger and bred from a Free Town Hotspur dam.

Farney Triumph with John Appelbe, Seamus Farrell, John Johnston, Rebecca Johnston, Adrian Bateman and Mary Johnston.

The second-highest price was €3,500 for the reserve champion Farney Triumph.

This September 2021-born bull was sired by Gageboro Morgan and boasts five stars on replacement and daughter milk. Triumph was bred by John and Mary Johnson of Farney Herefords, Co Tipperary.

Rathnollag Lad 91 with Michael Conry.

Michael and Sinead Conry of Rathnollag Herefords, Roscommon, exhibited Rathnollag Lad 91, sired by Pulham Powerhouse and goes back to Kye Rina 711.

This October 2020-born bull got the sale under way where he went on to sell for €3,200. Lad 91 boasts four-star replacement and five-star terminal indices.

Ballinveney Empire with Seamus, Dan and Rory Farrell.

Lot 22 Ballinveney Empire for Rory Farrell of Ballinveney Herefords, Co Tipperary, went on to sell for €3,100.

Empire is a July 2021-born bull and was sired by Ballinveney Nigel and goes back to a homebred Ballinveney Trudy dam. Empire boasts five stars for the replacement and terminal indices.

The Irish Hereford Breed Society would like to extend its congratulations to all of the exhibitors and wish all of the buyers the best of luck with their new purchases.

The society would also like to extend its thanks to judge John Appelbe, auctioneer John Gaffney and to Hereford Prime for all of its contributions, both practically and financially.