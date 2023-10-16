Corlismore Egghead 188 from the herd of Sean and Gary McKiernan from Corlismore, Co Cavan sold for €3,700. \A Moore Media

Griananpoll 1 Wolflord from the herd of Tom and Anselm Fitzgerald sold for the top price of €4,000 at the Irish Hereford Breed Society Premier Sale in Tullamore

On Saturday 14 October, the Irish Hereford Breed Society held their annual Autumn Premier sale in GVM Mart Tullamore.

The sale which saw smaller numbers than the years previous due to on-farm sales and large sales in the spring, did not lack in quality. The whole sale averaged €2,792, up €380 from the 2022 average.

The male lots topped at €4,000 for, Griananpoll 1 Wolflord from the herd of Tom and Anselm Fitzgerald from Moate, Co Westmeath. Wolflord was a third prize in the pre-sale show, however he led the way in the sale selling to a Galway farmer for the highest price of the day. The March 2022-born bull was sired by Ccr 57g Stamina ET 199s and was bred from a Fabb 1 Northern Star dam. He boasted five-stars on both the terminal and replacement indexes.

Corlismore Egghead 188 from the herd of Sean and Gary McKiernan from Corlismore, Co Cavan sold for €3,700. \A Moore Media

The second highest price of the sale came when the Reserve Male Champion from the pre-sale show, Corlismore Egghead 188 entered the ring. Bred from the herd of Sean and Gary McKiernan from Corlismore, Co Cavan, the March 2022-born bull was sired by Shiloh Farm Dynamite and was bred from a Grianan Firecracker dam. The young bull enjoyed success on the 2023 summer show circuit as did his sire and grandsire who were both National Champions. He sold for €3,700.

Easy calving

The McKiernan father and son duo also sold Corlismorepoll 1 Emperor 196 on the day for €3,500. The May 2022-born bull was sired by the easy calving Fabb 1 Northern Star out of a Corlismore Pompeii dam.

Boasting a page full of stars, the next bull to sell for €3,700 was Moyclare Valliant from the herd of Michael Molloy, Belmont, Co Offaly. The July 2022-born bull was sired by Caislean Jake and was bred from a Free Town Nadal dam. Valliant was a first prize winner in the pre-sale show, he was very easy calving at just 1.8% and was almost twice the breed average for carcass weighing at 10.7kg.

Next in the top price line-up was the champion from the pre-sale show, Kye Bouncer from the herd of Padraig McGrath, Elphin, Co Roscommon. The March 2022-born bull is a son of Pullham Ranger of a Free Town Hotspur dam, Kye Holly 636. The five-star bull sold for €3,500.

Selling for €3,200 on the day was Cave Hill Don from the herd of Padraig Farrell, Athlone, Co Westmeath. The April 2022-born bull was sired by Dunleaver Don out of a Gageboro Morgan dam. Don enjoyed plenty of success throughout the 2023 show season picking up championship titles in Athlone, Mullingar and Moate Show.