The Irish Hereford Breed Society hosted its premier sale in Tullamore last weekend, where there was a much improved trade for the bulls on offer.

Despite clearance rates generally being low for the autumn sale, this year it was much improved with 22 of the 33 on offer finding new homes. This clearance rate was matched with a strong average of €3,000.

Securing the top price of the day at €5,300 was Corlismore Caesar 092, bred by Sean and Gary McKiernan, Cavan. This five-star terminal bull was sired by Allowdale Rory 594 and a Cill Cormaic Leo bred dam. Tapped out by judge on the day Michael Molloy who runs the Moyclare herd, the champion heads to a pedigree breeder in Donegal.

Just behind this was Beaghmore Hans who sold to a Wexford breeder for €5,000. Bred and exhibited by Leila McCabe, this five star bull is by the popular Gageboro Morgan.

Taking the reserve male championship on the day was Newland Denzel from Hugh and Sarah Murray, Westmeath. This bull was also tapped out as Hereford bull of the year last month at the society’s national finals. Sired by Smithston Darby and out of a Bowmont Storm-bred dam, he was the choice of a new breeder from Clare at €4,000.

Tom and Anselm Fitzgerald saw their top lot, Grianan Vanocuver, meet his reserve at €3,900. Home-bred on both sides, his sire is the successful Grianan Parker, with the dam out of Bowmont Vancouver.

Off to a flyer

One of the first lots into the ring, Gageboro Uitlander got the sale off to a flyer when he was knocked down to a Northern Irish buyer at €3,800. Bred and exhibited by Westmeath breeders Niall Daly and John Holloway, the February 2020-born bull is by the aforementioned Gageboro Morgan and a Balleen Bonus-bred dam.

Matching that price was Appel 1 Skywalker from west Cork breeder John Appelbe. Sired by Fabb 1 Northern Star, he is out of a dam by former overall National champion Solpoll 1 Lawman. Boasting five stars across the board, he was secured by a Galway buyer.

Last month’s national male champion, Rockbrook 1 Drover was also offered for sale and hit the market at €3,700. Brought out by Roscommon breeder Alan Gibbons, this double five-star bull is a son of Solpoll 1 Handsome and was secured by a breeder from Kerry.

Two bulls hit the market at €3,600. First at the money was Rathnollag Prince from Roscommon breeder Sinead Conry. This April 2020-born bull was bred on both sides from the Border herd in the UK.

Matching the money was Mullaghdoo Frank from Basil Arnold, Cavan. This son of the previously mentioned Gageboro Morgan was secured by a breeder from Meath.

Females in demand

Demand also proved strong in the female section, with the average resting at €2,170 and selling to a top of price of €3,500. Taking the top price was the reserve female champion Appel 1 Skygazer. Bred by the previously mentioned John Appelbe, this young heifer is a daughter of one of the herd’s best cows.

Making the long journey from west Cork worthwhile, Appelbe also sold his third exhibit, Appel 1 Starlight, at €2,900. Another daughter of Fabb 1 Northern Star, this one heads north of the border

Taking the female championship on the day was Laphoil Joy who was bred by John Boyd, Leitrim. This heifer is no stranger to success having won the yearling heifer class at last month’s national finals. Sired by Kilsunny Goliath, the young heifer again goes north, having met her reserve at €2,800.

John Farrell sold Pike 1 Cindy for €3,000. This heifer was also sired by Kilsunny Goliath, with the dam by Glaslough Esquire.