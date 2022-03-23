Skehanore Fruitful (HE7545) is in the top 1% for dairy beef index and top 5% of the Hereford breed for terminal value. \ Alfie Shaw

The Irish Hereford Prime beef producer group has introduced a new Beef Genetics Sustainability Programme.

Under the initiative, the group has partnered with Dovea Genetics and the Irish Hereford Breed Society to identify and promote the use of bulls with enhanced beef traits, which it says will further enhance the sustainability credentials of its premium beef brand.

Year one of the programme includes the rollout of three new Hereford AI sires, which boast easy-calving and short-gestation characteristics and combine these with positive terminal traits and, in particular, carcase credentials.

The bulls, Timolinpoll 1 Hercules (HE7374), Skehanore Fruitful (HE7545) and Corlismore Cormac (HE7548) are included in the ICBF Gene Ireland Dairy Beef Programme in 2022 and are also currently available through Dovea Genetics.

Corlismore Cormac (HE7548) has a four-star terminal value of €55 and a five-star DBI of €58. \ Alfie Shaw

Niall O’Mahony, chair of Irish Hereford Prime, says the substantial investment in the Beef Genetics Sustainability Programme will deliver on a number of key objectives.

He says: “Today’s consumer demands sustainable, environmentally friendly beef that is consistently produced to a high standard.

“Our producers are also acutely aware of the pressures facing agriculture and the changes to national policy through Ag Climatise, the Department of Agriculture’s roadmap for carbon neutrality.

“This initiative will address all of these needs and strengthen the sustainability pillar that the Irish Hereford Prime brand is built upon.

“Identifying bulls that meet the huge demand at farm level for ease of calving and short gestation but which also excel in terms of beef merit will increase the rate of genetic gain.

“Maintaining high levels of daily liveweight gain, reducing age of slaughter and producing high-quality carcases will lower overall emissions per kilo of beef produced and importantly improve profitability at farm level.”

The bulls

Timolinpoll 1 Hercules (HE7374), bred by Susan Lawlor, Co Kildare, has a dairy-beef index (DBI) of €78, which is in the top 1% of the breed combined with a terminal index of €75 and a replacement index of €134, both of which are in the top 5% of the breed.

Hercules is in the top 1% for dairy cow calving ease at 2.5% and is also rated in the top 5% for beef cow calving ease at 1.3%. The bull is rated as five star across breeds for gestation length and +9.6kg carcase weight.

Skehanore Fruitful (HE7545), bred by Tom and Paddy Hickey, Co Cork, is sired by the 2021 national Hereford champion, Freetown Peerless. He has a five-star terminal value of €83 and a five-star dairy-beef value of €81.

Fruitful is also in the top 5% of the breed for terminal value and the top 1% for DBI. With a predicted carcase weight value of +12.5kg and in the top 5% of the breed for dairy cow calving ease, the bull is viewed as suitable for use in dairy and suckler herds.

Corlismore Cormac (HE7548), is the most recent bull to join the first phase of the Beef Genetics Sustainability Programme. Bred by Sean and Gary McKiernan from Co Cavan, Cormac is sired by the 2018 national Hereford champion, Shiloh Farm Dynamite, and has a four-star terminal value of €55 and a five-star DBI of €58. Again, he features in the top 5% for dairy cow calving ease and has a predicted carcase weight value of +6.7kg.