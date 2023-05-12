Subject to planning, the plant could be manufacturing panels by late 2024.

Eirsun, a new Irish-Indian company, is aiming to build Ireland's first solar photovoltaic (PV) panel manufacturing plant.

Launched this week in Mullingar, Eirsun brings together Indian machine manufacturers Rajesh Machines and various Indian and Irish partners in the new venture.

When operational, the €24m plant will be capable of manufacturing up to 300 megawatts (MW) worth of solar PV panels each year, employing up to 60 people. One-third of this production is aimed at the Irish market, with the remainder to be exported into European markets.

A region in transition

Speaking to Irish Farmers Journal, Noel Gavigan, technical adviser at Eirsun, said the company chose the midlands as the location for the manufacturing plant due its connection with the rest of Ireland and Dublin airport.

The region is undergoing a significant transformation as one of its major employers, Bord na Móna, transitions to a green business model.

Noel explains that they are currently exploring potential sites in either Mullingar or Portlaoise, and they aim to secure a site within the next few months. The company is also currently working with a number of organisations, including the IDA.

Operation

Subject to planning, the plant could be manufacturing panels by late 2024.

India-based Rajesh Machines has extensive experience in machine manufacturing and is currently producing solar panels in India.

The plant will be capable of producing a number of different types of solar panels, including premium glass-on-glass and bifacial panels.

Solar panel supply

Eirsun will also supply PV panels for farms, businesses and solar farm projects starting today. The company will source the panels from India until the Irish manufacturing plant becomes operational.

Eirsun will provide both roof-mounted and ground-mounted systems, inverters, batteries, tracking units that enable the panels to track the direction of the sun, EV charging ports and diverters.

Collaboration

Among the speakers at Friday's launch event, were Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, Mullingar Mayor Cllr Hazel Smyth, and the Indian ambassador to Ireland, H E Akhilesh Mishra.

Each of the speakers praised the collaboration between Irish and Indian partners, and welcomed closer information-sharing and economic ties between the two countries.