There are still 'technical' issues keeping Irish sheep factories from exporting to the US, said Bord Bia.

Irish sheepmeat processors are still not exporting to the United States (US), despite the country gaining access to the sizeable market in April 2022, according to Bord Bia.

The delays, first reported by the Irish Farmers Journal in June this year, continue despite Minister of Agriculture Charlie McConalogue then urging sheep factories to “redouble their efforts”.

Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole said there are still “technical” issues being worked out between the sheep factories, the Department of Agriculture and authorities stateside.

“Getting the access was the first step in the process.

“Then there are the specific details at a technical level that the authorities here have to agree with the industry in order that it can stand up to scrutiny.

“Those details are still being worked out but it’s kind of a technical matter with the inspectorate of the Department and with the industry to get that right,” he said.

Bord Bia CEO Jim O'Toole.

On the delay, O’Toole said there is a “willingness and an appetite on everybody’s part” to get it over the line.

“From our research, there is quite an affinity in consumers’ minds with Ireland and lamb in the US but of course it’s a hugely competitive market.

“They’re supplied heavily by Australia which is at rock bottom prices compared to our own. That shouldn’t deter us at all because there is a niche there in terms of a premium and we’re looking forward to those technical things being worked out,” he said.

