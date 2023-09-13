The 110hp M1104 model is priced new at €56,995, plus VAT.

New to the market, the Chinese Lovol tractor brand will officially launch at this year’s Ploughing Championships. The brand aims to offer customers serious bang for their buck. Lovol produces models from 25-240hp to service all customer types. The brand is part of the Shandong Heavy Industry Group and claims to be China’s 74th most valuable brand in 2020, with over 3,000 dealers globally, throughout 120 countries.

The 110hp M1104 offers a 3,480kg lift capacity and is fitted with a hand engineered, rear pickup hitch.

Having just arrived into the country, the brand is keen to put its machines in front of Irish users, as well as establish a dealer network.

Set for display are the 25hp, 40hp, 90hp, 100hp and 110hp models, some of which will be fitted with the brand’s own front-loaders.

The M1104 110hp model claims to be fitted with a four-cylinder Doosan Stage V engine and 18x18 transmission, with a creep box and left hand shuttle. The tractor has a lift capacity of 3,480kg and has been fitted with a hand engineered rear pickup hitch, to suit the Irish market. Standard tyres are 520/70 R34 and 380/ 70 R24. Other features include a Grammer seat, three double acting spools, dual speed PTO, air brakes, LED lights, air conditioning. All models are offered with two years warranty. The M1104 is priced at €56,995, plus VAT.