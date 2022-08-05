Kelly will take over the role as Limousin society president for the remainder of the tenure.

The Irish Limousin Cattle Society (ILCS) has announced that Dr Alan Kelly has been elected president to replace Trevor Masterson, who stepped down a number of weeks ago from the role.

Kelly will now replace Masterson for the remainder of this presidential tenure.

Commenting on his appointment, Kelly said: “Firstly, I’m honoured to step in and take on the role of president of ILCS. I would like to acknowledge the work of the departing president and thank him for all the contributions he made towards the betterment of the society.’

"The remaining months of this presidential term coincides with important and momentous events for the breed.

Exciting events

"The society has an array of exciting events scheduled, kicking off with the National Limousin Championships at Tullamore Show next week, then rolling into the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Limousin breed in Ireland, hosted at Carrick-on-Shannon in late September.

"This will be followed by the principal autumn sales events scheduled at Roscrea and Athenry.’’

Kelly stated: "There is a large body of work in the interim needed to deliver on this exciting events schedule, coupled with the ongoing developments and forward progression of our breeding programmes and initiatives.

"I plan to work closely with our CEO, council and administrative team and, collectively, we will deliver on these goals for the membership of the ILCS and the wider promotion of Limousin genetics within the national cattle herd."

A well-known Limousin breeder himself, Alan Kelly is also a familiar face through his work in UCD, where he has been employed since 2011 as a lecturer in animal science at the UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science, co-ordinating and lecturing in modules mainly in the areas of beef production and ruminant nutrition.