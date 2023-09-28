President of the Irish Limousin Cattle Society, Alan Kelly, has resigned with immediate effect, leaving his position on the society’s council.

Kelly, who was first appointed president in August 2022, has resigned amid ongoing internal issues at the society, including issues around governance.

Former president Trevor Masterson has also resigned from his position on the breed society council, also with immediate effect.

Regret

Limousin society vice-president Philip Crowe expressed his regret at the departure of Kelly and Masterson, stating that they both “contributed enormously” to the organisation’s work.

“Alan Kelly was elected president in August 2022 and, since then, he has worked tirelessly and determinedly to try to resolve several internal issues including governance. Alan’s standing in the industry, his technical prowess and global contacts make his loss to the breed truly immeasurable,” he said.

Crowe added that Masterson was the “longest-serving member of council at the time of his resignation” and said that he “made a significant contribution to the society with his unmatched knowledge and understanding of breeding”.

“It was most unfortunate that both Alan and Trevor felt their positions on the council were untenable.

“However, it needs to be reiterated, the council is working on putting procedures and measures in place to make changes that will improve and enhance the workings of the council with a view to bringing the Irish Limousin breed to the forefront of Irish cattle breeding.

“Finally, on behalf of myself and our office staff, Marie and Veronica, I would like to wish both Alan and Trevor the very best for the future and we were honoured to work with you both,” the vice-president said.

