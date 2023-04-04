Milk supply was down in February compared with the same month in 2022. \ Donal O'Leary

Domestic milk intake by Irish creameries and pasteurisers was down 1.7% in February when compared with the same month in 2022, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The February milk intake was estimated at 361.3m litres, down from 367.5m litres 12 months previously.

The CSO also estimates that fat content in the milk taken in by processors rose from 4.44% in February 2022 to 4.46% in February 2023. The milk’s protein content also increased from 3.42% to 3.5% over the same period.

However, butter production decreased by 6% from 11,600t in February 2022 to 10,900t in February 2023.

Cumulative

Cumulatively, domestic milk intake for the period January to February 2023 was estimated at 541.7m litres, a decline of 9m litres (-1.6%) when compared with the corresponding period for 2022.

German milk production was up in February 2023.

Ireland fared middle of the pack when it comes to the milk supply from other European countries last month.

Provisional results for France show that its February 2023 milk supply decreased by 1.4% to 2.046bn litres, when compared with the same month last year.

Meanwhile, German milk supply in February was up 3.6% to 2.772bn litres, when compared with the 2.675bn litres in February 2022.

Hungary’s milk supply soared by 12.3% to 96m litres last month when compared with 12 months' previous.

Milk sales

Due to the reduced Irish milk intake for February, sales of milk for human consumption, as whole milk and as skimmed milk, were down.

Some 36.7m litres of milk were sold for human consumption in February 2023, compared with the 37.9m litres in February 2022.

