Irish pig farmers are starting to find themselves surrounded on all sides by higher pig prices, Roy Gallie, IFA pigs chair, has said. He pointed out that even within Ireland, a price gap is starting to open up.

“We have Dawn Pork and Bacon in Waterford and Staunton’s from West Cork paying up to €1.74c/kg. Cookstown in Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland, is actively looking for pigs at €1.76c/kg.

“Meanwhile, the midland processors in Ireland, namely Rosderra and Kepak, languish behind at quotes of €1.68/kg and €1.70/kg,” Gallie said.

He said there was no justifiable reason for the price differential, as input costs, particularly feed, continued to rise for farmers.

The IFA pigs committee agreed at a recent meeting to seek an impact assessment of the effects new compliance costs could have on the sector. These range from new veterinary medicine rules to licensing requirements.

William Murphy was also elected to the position of vice chair at the meeting.