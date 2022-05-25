I’m dreading the day I get the phone call from a supplier or my bank to say that’s it, it’s time to pull the pin, and we can’t keep working with you. Be under no illusion that unless things change fast, I’ll be gone and so too will the Irish pig industry.”
Those were the words of Tipperary pig farmer Michael Monagle when I visited his farm last Thursday evening. Over the last 40 years, Michael has built what was a hugely successful business based around good management, efficiency and scale.
