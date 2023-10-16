John Whelan and Eamonn Tracey have retained their world champion titles at the 68th World Ploughing Contest, which took place in Latvia on Saturday 14 October.

Whelanm from Wexford, was first of 22 in the reversible class, beating Austria's Andreas Haberler.

Driving a New Holland tractor with a Kverneland plough attached, this is Whelan's fourth time winning the title.

Conventional

Meanwhile, Tracey, who hails from Carlow, came first in the conventional class, beating Denmark's Martin Lindberg Veling, despite being in second place after ploughing on Friday.

Winning the title for the first time, Tracey drove a Valtra with Kverneland plough.

In a statement, the National Ploughing Association said: "What an historic occasion - for the first time ever, two Irish men retained their supreme world ploughing titles. Well done to coach Brian Ireland from Kilkenny and judge John Deery from Monaghan."