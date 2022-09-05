The European Commission renegotiated the trade arrangements between the EU and South Korea.

Irish pigmeat can now be exported to South Korea after market access for pigmeat was secured by the European Commission for 14 EU member states.

Access to the country’s poultry market has been authorised for 11 member states, but not yet for Ireland.

The move came after the South Korean ministry for agriculture removed trade barriers which had been implemented on both of these agri-food goods.

The Commission said that authorisation came on the back of a campaign of “intense high-level engagement” and that the agreement showed Korea’s confidence in Europe’s handling of African swine fever (ASF) and highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

Exports

Brussels estimates that this market access could be worth €1bn to the EU over the coming years.

European Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis stated that the development would help exports in two areas of the agri-food sector under financial pressure.

"Today's decision by the Republic of Korea to remove restrictions on European exports of pork and poultry should increase export opportunities for a sector that is facing severe constraints,” said Commissioner Dombrovskis.

He commented that similar trade agreements would be sought by the EU, as Europe will seek to sell the ASF control measures in place across the continent.