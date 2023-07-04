The National Dairy Council [NDC] announced Irish rugby player Garry Ringrose as an ambassador for 2023 at the Moorepark open day, a dairy industry event held by Teagasc in Fermoy Co Cork on Tuesday.

The NDC recently launched the Grass Roots Movement, which brings together the strength of Ireland’s dairy industry creating a united front on environmental sustainability to ensure a successful future for Irish dairy.

According to the NDC, dairy has long been recognised as a dependable source of nutrition for both consumers and elite athletes. It wants to examine how Ireland's top-notch dairy products help sports stars succeed at a time when Irish athletes are breaking new ground on the international scene.

Ringrose refers to milk as “nature’s sports drink.” The Irish rugby player said: “As an athlete I know the hard work, dedication, and commitment that it takes to be on top of your game and what it takes to succeed.

"Eating well is essential and adapting your nutritional intake to your sport is a necessity. In-season or out of season, as well as pre-, during and post-performance, all influence our nutritional decisions.”

The NDC shows that there are numerous similarities between farmers and athletes.

“It starts with the right ingredients, hard work, effort, and passion 365 days a year to deliver a world class food product. In the same way that producing world class dairy mirrors the processes of elite athletes.

"It begins from the ground up, from good foundations. Like our athletes, our farmers stay grounded while performing on the world stage of top food production,” it said.

In the lead-up to the World Cup, Garry Ringrose will collaborate with NDC on a variety of projects, including a content series that will be filmed on a dairy farm and made available on NDC's channels.