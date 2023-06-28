The Golden Shears is the most prestigious shearing competition in the world with elite shearers competing from across the globe for the coveted accolade. \ Donal O'Leary

While there may be a shortage of shearers in Ireland at present, there is certainly no shortage of world-class shearers. The Irish duo of Denis O’Sullivan (Kerry) and Ivan Scott (Donegal) did the country proud finishing in fourth and fifth position in the Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing and Wool Handling Championships.

The machine shearing competition held at the Highland Show was won by Gwion Lloyd Evans from Wales who defeated fellow country man and defending champion Richard Jones. O’Sullivan and Scott also finished third in the teams competition.

Blade shearers James Hopkins and Peter Heraty from Mayo narrowly missed out in the final six Golden Shears Blade Shearing Final, finishing seventh and eighth while wool handlers Joanne Devaney and Hazel Crowe competed admirably.