Irish shearers competed gallantly at the Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing and Wool Handling Championships, held in conjunction with the Highland Show last weekend.

Denis O’Sullivan from Kerry and Ivan Scott from Donegal were in excellent form, making it to the final six from an entry of over 55 shearers from across the globe.

O’Sullivan took to the stage in the final six line-up, having topped the semi-final leaderboard. Unfortunately, the final test was more challenging, with Gwion Lloyd Evans from Wales claiming the world title with a score of 53.85.

Evans pipped his fellow countryman to the top accolade, with defending champion Richard Jones second on a score of 57.45.

Scotland’s Calum Shaw gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about, finishing third on 59.05, only marginally ahead of O’Sullivan’s score of 60.5 marks and Scott’s score of 61.5.

The final competitor was Adam Berry from England, who finished with a score of 61.55. It took the shearers an average of just over 16 minutes to shear their 20 sheep.

Team competition

The Welsh team of Dwion Lloyd Evans and Richard Jones were also in scintillating form in the Machine Shearing Team competition, claiming first prize (score of 59.45).

The English (60.35) and Scottish (62) teams finished ahead of the Irish team of O’Sullivan, and Scott (64.75) with the Northern Ireland team (67.2) outperforming New Zealand (68.7) in sixth position.

South African shearers swept the board in the Blade Shearing competitions. Bonile Rabela won the Individual Blade Shearing competition with a score of 65.03, with his fellow countryman Zwelamoakhosi Mbuwen in second position (67.35).

Andrew Mudge, England finished in third. Mayo men, James Hopkins and Peter Heraty, were unfortunate to narrowly miss out on six-shearer final, positioned seventh and eighth in the semi-finals.

James Hopkins (left) won the Royal Highland Show Blade Shearing Open, with fellow Mayo countyman Peter Heraty finishing fourth in the competition.

James Hopkins didn’t leave the weekend empty-handed, as he claimed first prize in the Royal Highland Blade Shearing competition, with Heraty also shearing well and finishing in fourth position.

Meanwhile, Joanne Devanney and Hazel Crowe represented Ireland admirably in the Wool Handling Championships.