Irish lamb prices shaped by what is happening in China, even though it doesn't trade with Ireland directly. \ Philip Doyle

Ireland is not approved to export sheepmeat to China, but even though it doesn't buy a single kilogramme of Irish product, it ultimately shapes the price Irish farmers get for their lambs.

The reason for this is that it is the main buyer of exports from Australia and New Zealand, the two countries that account for 70% of all sheepmeat exports.

In 2022, Australia exported 428,621t of sheepmeat, of which 109,397t went to China, a 9% drop on the 120,224t exported to China in 2021.

This means that Australia had over 10,000t extra sheepmeat to sell in world markets in 2022.

New Zealand’s total sheepmeat exports were 375,516t, of which 199,667t went to China.

However, this was a sharp fall in volume, making 2022 the lowest year since 2018 (Figure 1).

In fact, the volume exported by New Zealand to China in 2022 was almost 43,000t less than in 2021 and this had to find a home in world markets, along with the extra 10,000t of Australian lamb.

How Australia and New Zealand differ

The key difference is that, at present, New Zealand has virtually unlimited access to the EU and UK markets for sheepmeat, with a very high quota without tariffs.

Australia, on the other hand, has a tiny quota for both the EU and UK and therefore neither are a serious export option for Australian sheepmeat, unlike its New Zealand counterpart.

This is reflected in sales patterns in 2022. New Zealand exported 75,184t to EU markets, up from 58,176t in 2021, while Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) data shows that UK imports of New Zealand lamb increased to 27,207t in the period January to November 2022 compared with 16,775t a year earlier.

What this means

The drop in demand from China and a flat market in the US means the next option for New Zealand sheepmeat traders is the EU and UK.

With thousands of tonnes of extra supply coming into a flat or weakening consumer market for sheepmeat, it is inevitable that the competition intensifies and farmgate prices get squeezed.

It is also interesting and worrying to note that while the UK increased imports from New Zealand they also increased exports of UK product to the EU.

Later this year, Australia, as well as New Zealand, will begin the process of accessing the UK market under post-Brexit trade agreements, which will eventually lead to unlimited access of beef, sheep and dairy products.

New Zealand is effectively there already for sheepmeat because of historical agreements, something that Australia has looked at with envy over the years.

By the end of this year, Irish farmers and exporters could not just face additional competition in the UK market, they could also face increased competition in EU markets from UK exports, which have unlimited access under the Brexit deal.

At a minimum, we can expect Australian sheepmeat to arrive in increased volumes, followed up with dairy and beef products as well.

By the end of this year, the UK market is likely to be a more crowded place for selling sheepmeat, as well as beef and dairy products, from Ireland.

Read more

Chinese sheepmeat imports down 100,000t for January to November 2022