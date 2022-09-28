Irish Angus beef retails at almost €50/kg in Aldi in Germany, with a 200g premium cut of steak costing shoppers just over €13.

Irish rump steak and ribeye were also seen in abundance in the German fridges and were coming in at the €30/kg mark.

On par

Meanwhile, these ribeye and rump steak cuts of Irish beef were on par, price-wise, with German beef.

Both heifer rump steak and heifer ribeye were costing €30/kg in the same store.

Edeka

Ribeye of German origin was costing €21/kg while entrecote or more premium cuts of beef were costing €27/kg in Edeka, Germany’s largest supermarket corporation.

German fillet steak was retailing at €54/kg in this store also.